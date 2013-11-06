PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc appears to be taking a second look at the Canadian market after hiring a consultant to lobby the federal government on its telecommunications policy. ()

* The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta have reached a framework for an agreement to satisfy British Columbia's five conditions for supporting oil pipeline development in the province, though they agree work remains to be done to ensure British Columbia gets its "fair share" of revenues from such projects. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Inventory levels are creeping up in Canada's most populous city Toronto and a large number of new towers are still projected to come on stream next year. ()

* Canada's oil industry is producing more greenhouse gas emissions per barrel than it did five years ago, despite Alberta regulations aimed at curbing them and growing political pressure on the industry from governments in the United States and Europe concerned about climate change. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Amid growing concerns about Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's ability to do his job, councillors are mounting an effort to curb his power at city hall, and to convince him to take a leave. ()

* After more than two weeks of startling, acrimonious and sometimes emotional debate, the Senate of Canada on Tuesday suspended three of its members - Pamela Wallin, Mike Duffy and Patrick Brazeau - without pay for the next two years. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Waterloo, Ontario-based software company Open Text Corp announced on Tuesday that it was buying cloud technology provider GXS Group Inc in a deal worth $1.17 billion. ()

* Rogers Communications Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it has cut close to 100 jobs at its media division. The Toronto-based company laid off 94 employees, spokeswoman Andrea Goldstein said, adding that represents less than 2 percent of its workforce of about 5,400. ()