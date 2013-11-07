PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Senators Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau have been suspended without pay from the Senate over their expense claims, but they may have other avenues to collect money from the taxpayers of Canada. ()

* Canada is a global steward of the seas with the longest coastline in the world stretched along three oceans, but that role is at risk, says a new report. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's crude oil discount is back with a vengeance, as pipeline congestion, recent refinery fires and ever-increasing supply from the oil sands hammer prices. ()

* Canada's Chemtrade Logistics Inc is in advanced talks to buy General Chemical Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could value the specialty chemicals maker at around $1 billion. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Parti Quebecois' controversial charter of values is being rebranded, and its official new name is less than succinct. It will be tabled on Thursday as a bill in the legislature under the formal title: Charter Affirming the Values of Secularism and the Religious Neutrality of the State, as Well as the Equality of Men and Women, and the Framing of Accommodation Requests. ()

* Los Angeles may be home to three-hour traffic delays and Toronto may host perpetually backed-up downtown thoroughfares, but according to a new report by a Netherlands-based GPS manufacturer, traffic congestion in Metro Vancouver beats them all. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* British Columbia is touting an immense oil and gas resource identified by a new study of the province's emerging shale prospects as a competitive advantage in the race to develop a liquefied natural gas industry. ()

* Qatar Holding LLC, a foreign arm of the Qatar Investment Authority, will buy about $200 million of an offering of convertible debentures announced by BlackBerry earlier this week, according to a report by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. ()