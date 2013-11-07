PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Senators Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick
Brazeau have been suspended without pay from the Senate over
their expense claims, but they may have other avenues to collect
money from the taxpayers of Canada. ()
* Canada is a global steward of the seas with the longest
coastline in the world stretched along three oceans, but that
role is at risk, says a new report.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's crude oil discount is back with a vengeance, as
pipeline congestion, recent refinery fires and ever-increasing
supply from the oil sands hammer prices.
* Canada's Chemtrade Logistics Inc is in advanced
talks to buy General Chemical Corp, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could value the
specialty chemicals maker at around $1 billion.
NATIONAL POST
* The Parti Quebecois' controversial charter of values is
being rebranded, and its official new name is less than
succinct. It will be tabled on Thursday as a bill in the
legislature under the formal title: Charter Affirming the Values
of Secularism and the Religious Neutrality of the State, as Well
as the Equality of Men and Women, and the Framing of
Accommodation Requests.
* Los Angeles may be home to three-hour traffic delays and
Toronto may host perpetually backed-up downtown thoroughfares,
but according to a new report by a Netherlands-based GPS
manufacturer, traffic congestion in Metro Vancouver beats them
all.
FINANCIAL POST
* British Columbia is touting an immense oil and gas
resource identified by a new study of the province's emerging
shale prospects as a competitive advantage in the race to
develop a liquefied natural gas industry.
* Qatar Holding LLC, a foreign arm of the Qatar Investment
Authority, will buy about $200 million of an offering of
convertible debentures announced by BlackBerry earlier
this week, according to a report by the Sovereign Wealth Fund
Institute.