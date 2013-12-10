PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* First Nations are threatening to challenge Quebec's new
Mining Act in court after the government cut short debate to
force passage of the bill. Innu Chief Gilbert Dominique, a
spokesperson for the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and
Labrador, warned on Monday that any new mining project on
aboriginal land would be blocked if it failed to meet the
approval of native communities. ()
* Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird said his
government intended to lay claim to the North Pole, but is
delaying a full international bid for seabed rights in the
resource-rich Arctic until scientists gather sufficient data to
back up this territorial expansion. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chip Wilson is stepping down as chairman of yoga apparel
retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc, a decision made about
a month after he touched off a controversy by suggesting that
women's body shapes were to blame for the chain's problems with
its black pants. ()
* Canada's top 1 percent of earners took home 10.6 percent
of the country's income in 2011, a share that plateaued from a
year earlier but remains higher than in recent decades. ()
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd has tapped insiders to
fill the company's top two executive positions, with Ryan Kubik
taking over as its chief executive in the new year. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's governing Liberals plan to bring in legislation
in the new year to cap the salaries of senior executives in the
broader public sector - a key New Democratic Party demand. The
minority Liberals agreed to the New Democrats' request last
spring in order to pass their budget and avoid an election. ()
* As Britain enacts laws forcing Internet companies to block
access to pornography unless customers opt in, a fledgling
movement is under way to bring similar laws to Canada. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Major energy companies in Western Canada are bracing for
another cycle of rising costs, as planned oil sands expansion
and natural gas export terminals revive fears of skill shortages
and competition for materials. ()
* Revenu-Quebec is seeking prison sentences and fines
totaling $750 million for Kitco Metals Inc founder Bart Kitner
and directors with several other gold trading firms following
one of the biggest tax fraud investigations in provincial
history. ()
* Canadian Business magazine is merging with PROFIT and the
combined publication will put out a reduced number of issues,
Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday. The
Toronto-based telecom giant's publishing division owns both of
the titles and said in a statement that the new magazine, which
would operate under the Canadian Business brand, would publish
monthly, starting Jan. 16. ()