PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Dec 12

Dec 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is seeking her
legislature's blessing for an expansion of the Canada Pension
Plan in a final push ahead of a crucial federal-provincial
meeting next week. ()
* First Nations leaders in British Columbia are seeking
multibillion-dollar loan guarantees from the federal government
to enable them to take ownership stakes in various liquefied
natural gas projects being planned in the province, and have
also traveled to China and Japan looking for backers. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada Post's decision to raise stamp prices and shift to
community mailboxes has sent shivers through small businesses
and home offices. The mail carrier unveiled a series of changes
on Wednesday aimed at reversing its losses, including phasing
out urban home delivery and cutting between 6,000 and 8,000
jobs. ()
* Shopify Inc has become Canada's first internet startup
since the dot-com crash to reach a billion-dollar valuation,
thanks to one of the largest venture financings in Canadian
history. ()
* A spokesman for TransCanada says the company is looking to
address concerns raised by the mayor of Edmundston about the
route for the Energy East pipeline project. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The governing Liberals confirmed on Wednesday that ousted
Ornge CEO Chris Mazza collected $9.3 million over six years at
Ontario's publicly funded air ambulance service. ()
* Police Chief Bill Blair flatly denied any suggestion that
a probe into Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's dealings was payback for
past budget cuts, before facing questions at a meeting of the
budget committee on Wednesday that did not produce anticipated
fireworks. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Toronto-Dominion Bank surpassed Royal Bank of
Canada as Canada's largest lender by assets for the
first time after a decade-long expansion in U.S. consumer
lending. ()
* The Canadian economy is forecast to lag that of the United
States in 2014, even as exports and business investment begin to
recover next year. That's the new outlook from CIBC World
Markets, which expects the Canadian economy to grow by 2.3
percent in 2014, compared with a forecast of 3 percent for the
United States. ()
* The head of Canadian National Railway Co says he
understands public concern about the movement of dangerous goods
by rail through urban centers in the aftermath of the
Lac-Megantic disaster last summer. But Claude Mongeau said it
would be impractical to reroute the shipments elsewhere because
many of those goods are integral to the way Canadians live. ()