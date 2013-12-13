PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government's decision to approve major
cuts at Canada Post was driven by concern that the
Crown Corp was just months away from becoming a major drain on
Ottawa's bottom line. ()
* Quebec authorities are calling it a first - an elected
official coming forward to denounce people after being the
target of alleged corruption. The province's anti-corruption
squad, known as UPAC, is giving Chateauguay Mayor Nathalie Simon
full marks for filing a complaint with police this past
September. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada is heading for a gridlock in energy development
that will rob the country of future wealth unless it can solve
vexing environmental and aboriginal conflicts, a blue-ribbon
group including senior Calgary business people warned in a new
report. ()
* The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making a foray
into the booming Canadian agriculture business with the
$128-million purchase of a portfolio of Saskatchewan farmland
from Assiniboia Farmland LP. ()
* Another high-flying Canadian startup backed by
deep-pocketed U.S. venture capitalists has hit an impressive
milestone - although it admits it's still a long way off from
generating profits or meaningful revenues.
Kik Interactive, a Waterloo, Ontario-based instant messenger
service started in 2009, said on Thursday that it now had more
than 100 million registered users, a 233 percent increase in 12
months, and ahead of rival BlackBerry Messenger. ()
* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz used a speech in
Montreal to set the record straight: He is not as dovish as many
have thought; nor does he talk the dollar down to boost exports
and listless inflation. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto City Councillor Doug Ford has been accused of vote
buying after he was filmed handing out $20 bills to public
housing residents. It's the second time in a week he has faced
accusations of using his personal wealth for political gain. ()
* The commander-in-chief of the Canadian Forces, Governor
General David Johnston, says the military and country must do
more to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and prevent
suicides among soldiers, explaining a "stiff upper lip" attitude
needs to be overcome to help treat soldiers and veterans with
mental illness. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's telecom regulator said on Thursday that it would
take a closer look at the rates cellphone providers charge their
competitors to roam on each others' networks, something it said
the country's big players could be using to kill competition
from new entrants. ()
* U.S. hedge fund Golden Tree Asset Management LP increased
its stake in Postmedia Network Canada Corp last month
and now owns 39 percent of the newspaper chain's shares. The New
York City-based fund is Postmedia's largest shareholder and in
November it bought a further 4 percent of the company's Class B
shares, according to a Dec. 4 regulatory filing. ()