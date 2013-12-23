PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A massive ice storm has plunged large parts of Toronto
including the home of Mayor Rob Ford into darkness and crippled
Southern Ontario's transportation grid during one of the busiest
travel times of the year, with the slippery aftermath
threatening to keep hundreds of thousands without power until
Christmas Day. ()
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford says that heading into
2014, she sees encouraging political signs in relation to
approval of the Keystone XL pipeline in the United States, and
North Americans are realizing that pipelines are a better means
of shipping crude than rail. ()
* The Supreme Court of Canada effectively gutted Canada's
prostitution laws by finding this week that legislation against
street soliciting, living on the avails and keeping a brothel
was unconstitutional. The court gave Parliament one year to come
up with a new legislative scheme before the old laws are
unenforceable. ()
* In 2013, Canadians who were carrying record debt levels
did not shift to frugality as analysts had predicted. Consumers
kept on buying, led by record purchases of cars and trucks. The
trend is expected to stretch into next year, giving the economy
an unexpectedly strong foundation to build on. ()
NATIONAL POST
* An analysis of federal accounting records by Postmedia
News shows that Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government has
offered taxpayers' subsidies for green projects to money-making
companies such as Shell Canada, Suncor Energy Inc, Husky
Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc to pursue projects
in biofuels production and wind energy as well as new technology
to capture carbon pollution and bury it underground. Canadian
taxpayers have given more than C$400 million ($374.6 million) to
some large oil, gas and pipeline companies in recent years to
support green projects. ()
* Edgar Bronfman, the Canadian-born billionaire and longtime
president of the World Jewish Congress, which lobbied the
Soviets to allow Jews to emigrate and helped spearhead the
search for hidden Nazi loot, died on Saturday at the age of 84.
()
* The Supreme Court's ruling on the Constitutional amending
formula on whether or how the Senate can be reformed or
abolished does not give Nunavut, Yukon or the Northwest
Territories a voice on how to change the document that outlines
the way Canada is governed. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In Vancouver, a new firm, Zipments, which launched in
early December, is offering people the chance to make money by
making local deliveries on their way to work, or elsewhere. They
are dropping off anything from gift baskets, to water bottles,
to chocolates and they're all part of the new, shared economy.
Zipments is effectively a franchise of an existing U.S.
operation, said Robert Safrata, its chief executive, who owns
courier company Novex. ()