PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Support for Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government is
dropping sharply, according to a new poll showing a majority of
Canadians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
()
* The world's central banks are stashing away Canadian
dollars at a faster rate than any other major currency, a vote
of confidence at a time when the loonie, the Canadian one dollar
coin, has lost some of its shine in foreign exchange markets. ()
* Canada's first gold coins had barely been minted before
Ottawa yanked them out of circulation a hundred years ago in an
effort to stop gold from leaving the country during the First
World War. After a century of sitting in cloth bags inside the
Bank of Canada vault, they are among a wide range of assets the
Conservative government is liquidating - in this case literally
- to save taxpayers a few dollars and help balance the books. ()
* Toronto City Council will debate asking the Ontario
government to help pay for cleanup after an ice storm that left
hundreds of thousands of people without power, a bill that may
ultimately be shared by Ottawa if costs rise. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen continues
to swat at critics and competitors, issuing an open letter that
takes some direct shots at the company's rivals as he tries to
convince the market the smartphone company can turn itself
around. ()
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce signed a new
deal with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority earlier this
month, becoming the only bank allowed to advertise in Toronto's
Lester B. Pearson International Airport. Canadian banks are
developing new tactics to attract business from immigrants,
devoting greater effort to locking down newcomers even before
they settle in their new country. ()
* Bombardier Inc says it received a firm order for
10 Challenger 350 business jets worth $259 million at list
price. The Montreal-based plane and train maker did not disclose
the customer's name. ()
* The province of Ontario has experienced a rash of plant
closings recently, and with a lacking currency cost advantage,
new investment doesn't seem to be in the cards. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Alberta's opposition leader, Danielle Smith, says she is
determined to win the legislature come 2016 against a government
posting unbalanced budgets amid a series of petty scandals and
outrages. ()
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says her vow to set up an
Ontario pension plan is no bluff to twist Ottawa's arm on
enhancing the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). She says she'll forge
ahead because the federal government has shut down any
discussion about CPP to provide Canadians with a more secure
retirement income. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Kitsault Energy Ltd has applied to federal regulators to
export 20 million tons of chilled natural gas per year from the
site of an abandoned mining town on Canada's West Coast, joining
much bigger companies looking to tap British Columbia shale gas
for delivery to overseas markets. ()
* Two directors, Douglas Reeson and Greg Hall, have resigned
from Colossus Minerals Inc, a formerly high-flying
junior mining company that is now on the verge of financial
collapse. ()
* Canadians may be the heaviest Internet users in the world
but their homegrown online retailers have yet to catch up to the
performance of U.S. stores with sites in Canada, according to a
report by Vancouver-based digital consultancy Chasm Digital Inc.