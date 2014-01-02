PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 2

Jan 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Julie Paskall, a 53-year-old mother of three, who was savagely beaten as she waited for her son outside a Surrey hockey arena has died. There have been two dozen homicides so far this year in Surrey, which has been battling a reputation for crime for years. ()

* Jim Coutts, an accomplished political tactician who was a key adviser to two former Liberal prime ministers, Jean Chrétien and Pierre Trudeau, has died after a long battle with cancer. ()

* Toronto Hydro Corp declared on its Twitter account late Wednesday night that all power outages from last week's devastating ice storm have been restored, but in reality the number of people without electricity is growing again. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Italian car maker Fiat SpA said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to buy the stake in U.S. auto maker Chrysler Group LLC it does not already own, ending months of tense negotiations and allowing Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne to pursue his goal of creating the world's seventh-largest auto group. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Police in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday said they suspect a Canadian cruise ship passenger who recently vanished may have fallen off the boat as search crews scoured waters around the British Caribbean territory. ()

* Service may be free on Toronto's transit system on New Year's Eve, but starting Jan. 1, it will cost more for tokens and metro passes. Cash fares will stay the same. The increase is expected to add to Toronto Transit Commission's revenue and help cover costs of more riders on more public transit services. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Tough new regulations aimed at quelling fears that foreigners are snatching jobs from Canadians kicked in on Tuesday, empowering government officials to conduct workplace inspections without warrants and to blacklist employers who break the rules. ()