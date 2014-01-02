PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 2

Jan 2 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Julie Paskall, a 53-year-old mother of three, who was
savagely beaten as she waited for her son outside a Surrey
hockey arena has died. There have been two dozen homicides so
far this year in Surrey, which has been battling a reputation
for crime for years. ()
* Jim Coutts, an accomplished political tactician who was a
key adviser to two former Liberal prime ministers, Jean Chrétien
and Pierre Trudeau, has died after a long battle with cancer. ()
* Toronto Hydro Corp declared on its Twitter
account late Wednesday night that all power outages from last
week's devastating ice storm have been restored, but in reality
the number of people without electricity is growing again. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Italian car maker Fiat SpA said on Wednesday it
has signed an agreement to buy the stake in U.S. auto maker
Chrysler Group LLC it does not already own, ending
months of tense negotiations and allowing Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne to pursue his goal of creating the world's
seventh-largest auto group. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Police in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday said they
suspect a Canadian cruise ship passenger who recently vanished
may have fallen off the boat as search crews scoured waters
around the British Caribbean territory. ()
* Service may be free on Toronto's transit system on New
Year's Eve, but starting Jan. 1, it will cost more for tokens
and metro passes. Cash fares will stay the same. The increase is
expected to add to Toronto Transit Commission's revenue and help
cover costs of more riders on more public transit services. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Tough new regulations aimed at quelling fears that
foreigners are snatching jobs from Canadians kicked in on
Tuesday, empowering government officials to conduct workplace
inspections without warrants and to blacklist employers who
break the rules. ()