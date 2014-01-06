PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Canada would face
global pressure to raise interest rates in 2014 as the United
States begins to step back from its policy of economic stimulus
through intervention in bond markets. ()
* New Democratic Leader Thomas Mulcair celebrated a record
monthly fundraising haul by his party, driven by "bite-sized
chunk" donations from NDP faithful. The Official Opposition took
in $800,000 for the final month of 2013, ahead of its $750,000
goal, and set a party record in online fundraising. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc's
chief is likely to address future growth and pressure for
acquisition on Thursday's post-earnings conference call.
Francois Coutu will likely face questions about where growth is
going to come for the chain's relatively limited Quebec market
and in the face of increasing competition and consolidation. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Kathy Dunderdale said
her government would ask large consumers of energy to conserve
power as the province grapples with power outages and rolling
blackouts following a heavy storm. Thousands of households in
Newfoundland remained without power after a fire at a terminal
station just hours after a powerful blizzard ripped through the
region. ()
* The Lobster Council of Canada launched a campaign to
promote the Canadian essence of lobster, and to create a logo
that sets its apart from shellfish from other regions. ()