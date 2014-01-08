PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport, said the deep freeze gripping the eastern part of the continent forced it to temporarily halt landings for hundreds of flights. ()

** Parka maker Canada Goose is trying to "bully" Sears Canada Inc and other retailers through litigation, Sears said in court documents as it hit back at a trademark infringement lawsuit filed last year. Canada Goose's real motive is to curtail the sales of lower-priced winter jackets so it can keep selling its products "at a huge markup," Sears said. ()

Reports in the business section:

** Insurers are expected to increase homeowners' premiums by hefty amounts as the industry seeks to protect itself against the steepening costs of severe weather. Some property and casualty insurers are already charging more for home insurance following a particularly expensive year for claims from flooding, ice storms and hail. ()

NATIONAL POST

** Two Canadian women were under Mexican custody, suspected of lobbing Molotov cocktails at Mexico City government offices. Late Sunday night, three suspects allegedly ignited a series of gasoline bombs at a Nissan Motor dealership and a high-rise building housing the offices of Mexico's Secretariat of Communications and Transportation. ()

FINANCIAL POST

** The "polar vortex" weather system blasting Canada and the U.S. with extreme cold has disrupted infrastructure and threatened crops and cattle. But economists do not expect to see a lasting impact on Canada's GDP. ()

** The Desmarais family disposed of a major block of stock in Power Corp of Canada, for the third time in less than six years, through a marketed overnight offering. The latest deal was announced on Dec. 24 and marked the first sale since the death of Paul Desmarais, the company's founder, last October. ()