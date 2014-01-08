PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest
airport, said the deep freeze gripping the eastern part of the
continent forced it to temporarily halt landings for hundreds of
flights. ()
** Parka maker Canada Goose is trying to "bully" Sears
Canada Inc and other retailers through litigation,
Sears said in court documents as it hit back at a trademark
infringement lawsuit filed last year. Canada Goose's real motive
is to curtail the sales of lower-priced winter jackets so it can
keep selling its products "at a huge markup," Sears said. ()
** Insurers are expected to increase homeowners' premiums by
hefty amounts as the industry seeks to protect itself against
the steepening costs of severe weather. Some property and
casualty insurers are already charging more for home insurance
following a particularly expensive year for claims from
flooding, ice storms and hail. ()
NATIONAL POST
** Two Canadian women were under Mexican custody, suspected
of lobbing Molotov cocktails at Mexico City government offices.
Late Sunday night, three suspects allegedly ignited a series of
gasoline bombs at a Nissan Motor dealership and a
high-rise building housing the offices of Mexico's Secretariat
of Communications and Transportation. ()
FINANCIAL POST
** The "polar vortex" weather system blasting Canada and the
U.S. with extreme cold has disrupted infrastructure and
threatened crops and cattle. But economists do not expect to see
a lasting impact on Canada's GDP. ()
** The Desmarais family disposed of a major block of stock
in Power Corp of Canada, for the third time in less
than six years, through a marketed overnight offering. The
latest deal was announced on Dec. 24 and marked the first sale
since the death of Paul Desmarais, the company's founder, last
October. ()