PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 10

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal transport minister asked for a review of the decision to shut down incoming North American flights at Pearson International Airport this week, and expressed concern about the reliability of air transportation. ()

* The City of Toronto will need tens of millions of dollars in aid from the provincial and federal governments to help with the cleanup of December's ice storm, even after it drains its emergency funds. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Clarke Inc, a major Sherritt International Corp shareholder, said the company rejected its request to overhaul the board, setting the Canadian miner up for a nasty proxy fight. ()

* Nissan's Canada unit said it will bring the subcompact Micra back to the Canadian market and not sell it in the United States, in what is an unusual move for auto makers selling vehicles in North America. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Mayor Rob Ford said Ottawa should consider decriminalizing marijuana and make "revenue" from it but said it wouldn't happen with the Conservatives in charge. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A weak Canadian dollar, which slid to a more than four-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, will be the new normal for most of 2014, analysts said. ()

* Starbucks Canada and Twitter Canada announced a new e-gifting program known as "Tweet-a-Coffee" which will enable Canadian Twitter users to send Starbucks gift cards to their friends over the social networking service. ()