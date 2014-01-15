PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The temporary shutdown of incoming North American flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport that stranded thousands of travelers is leading to calls for an overhaul of the agency that manages Canada's busiest airport. A growing chorus of municipal leaders say governance changes are needed at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. ()

* Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada's subsidiary, plans to hire hundreds of additional flight attendants this year as it prepares to launch service this spring from Calgary and Vancouver and expand its fleet. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Quebecor Inc is showing interest in purchasing struggling wireless startup Mobilicity. Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Jeff Fan said in a research note that the Montreal company signed a non-disclosure agreement with Mobilicity ahead of a key spectrum auction that began on Tuesday. ()

* Prices for Canadian heavy oil are starting the year unexpectedly strong despite a surge in output, easing lingering worries that a lower price would undermine Alberta government revenues. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne seemingly rejected Mayor Rob Ford's overtures for a "one-on-one" meeting to discuss cleanup following the ice storm. ()

* The federal government will spend nearly C$20 million ($18 million) to get more foreign students to Canadian universities, Trade Minister Ed Fast will announce on Wednesday in Toronto. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Osisko Mining Corp rejected three separate takeover bids from Goldcorp Inc since 2008 and refused to hand over confidential information, Goldcorp revealed on Tuesday. ()