PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 17

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Thomas Mulcair, the leader of the New Democrat party that
is the official opposition but has been mired in third place in
public opinion polls for many months, is embarking on a tour of
Ontario and Western Canada to talk to Canadians about
"affordability". ()
* Reopening a subject that divided it 21 years ago, the
Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to take another look at the
right to an assisted suicide.
Unlike the situation in 1993, when the Supreme Court
rejected the right to assisted suicide 5-4, the issue has become
prominent on the political stage, with several provincial
leaders urging that it be taken up. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Advertising groups are taking steps to address concerns
raised by Canada's privacy watchdog, fearing a backlash that
could have a negative impact on the lucrative world of targeted
online advertising.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on
Wednesday it found that Google Inc had violated privacy
laws by targeting ads based on a person's medical condition
revealed in his online searches for devices to help with the
condition. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau disclosed on Thursday that
he wrongly claimed $840 in MP travel and living expenses
incurred while he was actually working as a paid public speaker.
He called them administrative errors and said he repaid the
money as soon as he was made aware of the problem. ()
* Several Prince Edward Island rinks that were convinced to
make the expensive conversion to wind power, but never saw the
promised savings, are now trying to get rid of the
trouble-plagued turbines and win compensation for their
troubles. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Brian Ferguson, the chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc
, said his company is looking to reach out to a broader
audience to counter popular but false perceptions about oil
sands, a type of unconventional petroleum deposit.
Like Neil Young, the rock star who opposed the oil sands and
began his vitriolic Honor The Treaty tour in Toronto, Ferguson
and Russ Girling of TransCanada Corp brought their
message to Canada's largest city at an event on Wednesday. ()
* The cost of Bombardier Inc's CSeries program is
expected to mount after the manufacturer announced another delay
for the delivery date of its transcontinental jet, saying it
will now enter service in late 2015. ()