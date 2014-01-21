PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 21

Jan 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who has made backing Israel a governing credo, used a historic speech to the Knesset to lay out the case for his staunch support - insisting it is not only a "moral imperative" but also strategically important to democracies around the world. ()

* The pace of new oil-sands development should be slowed so governments can focus on an infrastructure shortage in Fort McMurray, the region's ex-MP says. Brian Jean resigned this month as the Conservative member of Parliament for Fort McMurray-Athabasca, and says now the most pressing issues facing his community are largely out of federal hands. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd shares rose more than 8 percent on Monday, after the smartphone company received a vote of confidence from the U.S. Department of Defense. The government agency says about 80,000 BlackBerrys will be deployed on its new mobile device management system by the end of this month. ()

* A sluggish global economy and stuttering recovery are among the factors that trimmed Bombardier Inc's aircraft order book and total number of plane deliveries last year. Montreal-based Bombardier Aerospace said on Monday that it received orders for 388 planes, net of cancellations, in 2013, compared with 481 orders in the previous year. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper Monday warned that a dangerous new form of anti-Semitism has emerged and said the globe has a moral and strategic objective to rally around Israel as a haven for Jews. ()

* Conservative MP Rob Anders is trying to put the word "rape" back into the Criminal Code, seeking to end the ambiguity that some feminists agree is minimizing the severity of sexual assault in the public's perception. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Target Corp is warning its Canadian customers that a massive security breach at the retailer over the holiday season may have led to their personal information being stolen. ()

* Falling bonds yields could push mortgage rates lower in coming weeks as banks compete in the spring housing market, traditionally the strongest real estate period of the year. ()