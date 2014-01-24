PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 24

Jan 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper arrived at a
massive refugee camp in Jordan just a day after enjoying the
comforts of a presidential palace. Harper, on the final day of
his visit to Israel and Jordan, was touring the Za'atari refugee
camp in Jordan, just 12 kilometres from the Syrian border.
* A horrific fire that ripped through a seniors' home in
rural Quebec has left a tiny community reeling from what is
feared to be the worst tragedy of its kind in decades. The blaze
broke out in the bitter-cold early hours of Thursday in
L'Isle-Verte, a Lower St. Lawrence village 230 kilometres
downriver from Quebec City. Wind gusts spread it quickly through
the 52-unit home. At least five people were killed and as many
as 30 are unaccounted for.
Reports in the business section:
* Corporate Canada is beginning to feel the effects of a
plunging Canadian dollar, with some businesses raising prices -
or making plans to do so - to account for the higher cost of
U.S. goods.
* Barrick Gold Corp warned it plans to cut gold
reserves, take another impairment charge on its troubled Pascua
Lama mine and produce less precious metal this year.
NATIONAL POST
* The first case of a deadly pig virus that has killed
millions of baby pigs in the U.S. has been confirmed in Canada,
but authorities say there is no risk to human health or food
safety. However, there are fears that it could drive up the
price of pork.
* When a coalition of Arab nations convinced UNESCO to
abruptly quash an exhibition on Jewish history in the Middle
East this month, it was Canadian diplomats who led the campaign
to have the decision overturned, the Simon Wiesenthal Center
revealed this week.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian dollar has been a target of debate, and much
angst, since it was last above parity with the U.S. currency 11
months ago. Ever since, the Bank of Canada has been under the
gun to bring it even closer to Earth to help fire up the
economy.
* The deputy chairman at Rogers Communications Inc
, Edward Rogers, warned that opening up the
telecommunications market fully to foreign ownership could leave
Canada as nothing more than a "branch plant" when it comes to
investment in innovation and rural coverage. ()