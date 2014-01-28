PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Police across Canada have been searching the workplaces
and homes of prostitutes to find victims of human trafficking.
But some sex workers say the initiative, which comes a month
after the Supreme Court struck down Canada's major prostitution
laws, is simply an intimidation tactic meant to harass members
of their profession in the absence of the ability to lay
charges. ()
* At 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 27, two Russian cosmonauts drifted
out of the International Space Station orbiting Earth for a
space walk to install two high-tech cameras owned by a Canadian
startup. The cameras cost $17 million and are capable of beaming
down images and high-definition video from the Russian part of
the ISS to UrtheCast, a small Vancouver company that struck a
deal with the Russian space agency. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Two high-ranking Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
vice-presidents have departed in a major shakeup in the
company's sales network amid slow sales of the new C Series
plane and other aircraft. Raphael Haddad, vice-president of
sales for the Middle East and Africa, and Steve Aliment,
vice-president of sales for Europe, have left the company. ()
* Just when Air Canada has put its threatening
pension deficit behind it, the sudden fall of the Canadian
dollar has thrown the airline another curve ball. ()
NATIONAL POST
* British Columbia's top court has upheld a decision to
revoke almost a decade of medicare coverage for an immigrant
couple, confirming in a rare judgment that provinces have every
right to deny health funding to people who spend too much time
living abroad. ()
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper expressed concern Monday
that Ukraine is backsliding toward its communist past under the
Soviet Union, a clear dig at Russia as it prepares to host next
month's Winter Olympics. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* BCE Inc is under fire again for its collection
and use of wireless customers' data for marketing purposes as
two public interest groups have now filed a complaint with
Canada's telecom regulator over the practice. ()