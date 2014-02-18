PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 18

BRIEF-Navios Maritime signs exclusivity deal for investment in First Ship Lease Trust
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust
Feb 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto depleted its entire winter maintenance reserve fund dealing with the massive ice storm that plunged large parts of the city into darkness just days before Christmas. ()
* British Columbia's Finance Minister Mike de Jong will reveal in his budget how his government intends to extract enough revenue from a liquefied natural gas industry to retire the provincial debt - currently C$56 billion ($51 billion) and growing. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Two Canadian cities are vying to become North America's primary center for trading the Chinese yuan, an effort that has received federal backing amid a broader desire by Ottawa to strengthen ties with Beijing. ()
* Irving Oil has become the first Canadian refiner to phase out the older crude-oil rail cars that have been involved in several fiery derailments, including last summer's deadly accident in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper left for Mexico on Monday with a plan that could pave the way for getting rid of his host's biggest complaint about Canada - the onerous visa on Mexican travelers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada has spurned a request by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to extend the deadline to apply as a participant in public hearings over Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline, ratcheting up cross-border tensions over energy infrastructure. ()
* A refreshed vision for Tim Hortons begins to take shape this week as the company releases details on its financial results, and how it plans to remain innovative in the highly-competitive Canadian coffee market. ()
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust
* Fuelcell energy prices $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants
* Medite Cancer Diagnostics announces reorganization of Germany operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: