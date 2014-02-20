版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 20

Feb 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper was again rebuffed in his bid to press U.S. President Barack Obama to approve the controversial Keystone XL pipeline when he raised the issue during a North American leaders' summit in Toluca, Mexico. The proposed TransCanada Corp pipeline, which would carry Alberta crude to the Gulf Coast, has become a source of tension for the two leaders. ()

* A Nebraska court decision Wednesday has thrown another hurdle in the path of TransCanada as it pushes for U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline. ()

* Quebecor Inc has made a C$233 million ($211 million) play on Canada's wireless industry - buying valuable wireless spectrum in the country's four most populous provinces - though it is saying little about how it intends to use it. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Lululemon Athletica Inc says its nearly year-long struggle with bad publicity linked to slowing growth and a messy product recall did not reflect any corporate intent to defraud shareholders, and that an expanded lawsuit suggesting otherwise should be thrown out of court. ()

NATIONAL POST

* An Alberta human rights adjudicator, facing criticism for ruling in favor of a Czech immigrant who claimed discrimination after failing his Canadian engineering qualification exams, is now under scrutiny for his social media comments on East African politics. ()

* The Progressive Conservatives want to force Ontario's public sector unions to compete for contracts to provide government services in order to save taxpayers money. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* More choice for consumers in three of Canada's largest provinces could finally be on the way as Quebecor Inc appears poised to mount a big expansion of its wireless business after winning the rights to cellular airwaves outside its home province. ()

* Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose as much as 6 percent in extended trading on news that Facebook Inc had acquired one of BBM's biggest rivals for such a princely sum. ()
