PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau took a series of shots at his opponents in Ottawa and Quebec City in his opening address to more than 2,000 delegates, accusing other party leaders of exploiting the economic worries of Canadians for their own political gains. ()

* Executives at Loblaw Companies Ltd, the country's largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday the company was passing on to consumers higher costs of purchasing U.S. fresh food and some general merchandise, while at the same time cutting prices of other goods to lure bargain-hungry customers. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Parti Québécois government plans to give Quebec-incorporated companies powerful weapons to fend off hostile takeovers. The measures, should Quebec businesses choose to use them, would make it nearly impossible for a corporate predator to acquire a public company against the will of its board of directors. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said that his party was the only one capable of seriously offering Quebecers a place at the heart of government. ()

* Peter Blaikie, co-founder of Heenan Blaikie LLP, has sent staff an internal email in which he attributes the law firm's demise to controversial business dealings in Africa. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc is leading an industry pushback against the scope of British Columbia's proposed tax on liquefied natural gas exports, extending a standoff over fiscal terms for the upstart sector. ()

* Canada's grocery price war continues to take a toll on Walmart Canada, which reported on Thursday its fourth-consecutive quarter of falling same-store sales and customer traffic but improved its market share. ()