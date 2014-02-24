PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* John Tory will end months of speculation on Monday by
declaring his candidacy for Toronto mayor, promoting low taxes
and a downtown relief subway in a bid to unseat Rob Ford. ()
* Canada's middle-class is mortgaging its future to stay
afloat, making the Canadian dream "a myth more than a reality."
That is the blunt assessment of an internal Conservative
government report, an unvarnished account of the plight of
middle-income families that is in contrast to the rosier
economic picture in this month's budget. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Michael
McCain is asking for patience. Again. The meat company he runs -
and owns one-third of - is nearing the end of a multiyear
restructuring in which it is replacing production facilities and
opening a new distribution system. ()
* After struggling through a year that Target Corp
executives are probably relieved to put behind them, they now
face further uncertainties, since the retailer is currently
grappling with skittish consumers who are heading to stores less
often. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Federal Liberals passed a controversial resolution calling
for the de-criminalization of medically-assisted suicide during
their policy convention on Sunday. ()
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Canada's economy could
post surprising growth this year as optimism remains strong
around the U.S. recovery. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* TekSavvy Solutions Inc must hand over the names of
hundreds of its customers accused of illegal file sharing, the
Federal Court ruled this week, but internet policy experts say
the carefully crafted decision actually lowers the odds of
"copyright trolls" setting up shop in Canada. ()
* With the ups and downs of the Keystone XL pipeline
becoming a national obsession, many of those keeping score
became more pessimistic this week about the United States
approving the project because of a lack of progress at the Three
Amigos summit in Mexico, in addition to an unfavourable ruling
by a lower court in Nebraska. ()