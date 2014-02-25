PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in an interview that
Canada's unemployment rate is too high and his government would
try and do better at getting Canadians working again as part of
commitments made by the Group of 20 countries at a summit over
the weekend. ()
* Some of Quebec's fine dining establishments will soon
feature meats more commonly associated with bygone rural life
after the province agreed to allow some of its most famous chefs
to buy and sell hunted wild game. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Sun Life Financial Inc will move out of the
Toronto tower that has been its head office for 30 years, a sign
of what many real estate experts say is the slow migration of
Canada's biggest financial district. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama has signaled he will make a
decision about the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline before
summer, allaying concerns that the administration would punt the
controversial decision until after mid-term congressional
elections in November. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Paul Godfrey, president and chief executive of Postmedia
Network Canada Corp, is one of three new co-chairs of
the Ontario Progressive Conservative party's Toronto Leader's
Dinner. ()
* Under a directive imposed at the start of this influenza
season, visitors to all British Columbia hospitals and long-term
care facilities must don a mask if they have not been immunized.
At least three hospitals in Ontario have implemented similar
policies. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* BlackBerry Ltd appears poised to snatch Ford Motor
Co's in-car mobile technology business from Microsoft Corp
, highlighting a unit where the Canadian company is the
world leader, not playing catch up. ()
* National Bank of Canada, the country's
sixth-largest lender, said on Monday that its first-quarter
profit rose 9 percent, driven by stronger wealth management and
financial markets income. ()