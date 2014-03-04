PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 4

March 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The number of obese Canadians has tripled since the
mid-1980s, a phenomenon driven by a sharp rise in the number of
extremely overweight adults whose health complications are
expected to place a heavy burden on the health-care system. ()
* Lawyers working for Kinder Morgan Inc have sent a
letter to the National Energy Board proposing the narrowest
interpretation of who can participate in a review of the
company's proposed twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A year after being admonished for cutting mortgage rates
too aggressively, banks are demonstrating a new, self-imposed
restraint. ()
* Canada's dairy industry faces a grim future of stagnant
sales, dwindling farms and lost opportunity if the country
remains a bystander to a global boom in milk products trade, the
Conference Board of Canada argues in a new study. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The libel trial of the controversial Sun News TV host Ezra
Levant began in a Toronto courtroom with blunt questions and
cautiously indignant answers from the alleged victim. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Pacific Investment Management Co forecasts Canadian home
prices falling as much as 20 percent in the next five years,
removing the boost from household spending that contributed to
faster-than-expected growth last quarter. ()
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper sharply criticized Taseko
Mines Ltd and its controversial New Prosperity project
on Monday, stating that an environmental report on the British
Columbia project was "damning." ()