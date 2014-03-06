PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta's opposition parties criticized Premier Alison
Redford over travel expenses, including her international trips,
for the second day in a row of a new legislature session. ()
* If the early signals are correct, the Fraser River could
have the biggest salmon run in British Columbia history this
summer, with up to 72 million sockeye returning. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chrysler Group LLC walked away from talks with the federal
and Ontario governments after they asked how much of its
proposed C$3.6 billion ($3.25 billion) investment would be spent
in Ontario - a request that was likely to draw out negotiations
and delay the company's effort to bring a new minivan to market.
()
* Cisco Systems Inc said on Wednesday that it has
chosen Toronto as one of its four new global innovation hubs, a
C$100 million ($90.40 million) investment. The move, which
follows a December announcement by the Ontario government that
it will give financial support to help the company expand, adds
to a sense of momentum around the province's tech sector. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Joaquin Roberto Meza Delgado, a former senior diplomat for
El Salvador who fought for years to stay in Canada after being
accused of embezzling diplomatic funds meant for his country's
consulate in Vancouver, has been returned to his homeland where
he was promptly arrested at the airport. ()
* An analyst at Canada's anti-terrorism financing agency was
stripped of her security clearance and position after she
acknowledged meeting Russian diplomats at social events in
Ottawa, according to court documents released Wednesday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The pundits have been calling for a housing correction in
Canada for two years now, but somehow prices and sales,
especially in the country's big cities, keep defying gravity. A
poll out Wednesday found that 34 percent of Canadians surveyed
are willing to enter a bidding war and fight it out to secure a
property, 21 percent more than a year ago. ()
* Canada's insistence that tomato juice be extracted from
"sound, ripe, whole" tomatoes instead of paste - a higher
standard than in the U.S. - has partially saved an H.J. Heinz Co
plant marked for closing by Warren Buffett's private-equity
partner. ()