PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 11

March 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Striking truckers choked off traffic almost entirely to
Port Metro Vancouver on Monday after rejecting a back-to-work
plan over the weekend, raising fears of price spikes if
groceries and other goods sit on docks and waiting ships
indefinitely.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's first free-trade pact with an Asian nation
promises to offer beef farmers, salmon fishermen and whisky
makers a new toehold in South Korea by sweeping away virtually
all border taxes in coming years. But it fails to secure some of
the protections sought by vocal opponents in the auto industry,
who immediately said Ottawa gave away too much.
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his South
Korean counterpart announced early on Tuesday that the two
countries have concluded a free-trade agreement that the
Canadian government boasts will be a major boost for the
country's exporters in the fast-growing Asian market, but
detractors fear will damage Ontario's key economic auto
industry.
* BlackBerry Ltd has sold its U.S.
headquarters in Irving, Texas, to Brookfield Property Partners
LP for an undisclosed amount, just months after the
struggling smartphone maker announced it was selling the bulk of
its Canadian real estate assets to shore up its cash position.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* HJ Heinz Co, the ketchup maker taken private by 3G
Capital Inc and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, paid Bernardo Hees $9.2 million in his first year as
chief executive.
* Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp unveiled
a plan on Monday to sell roughly 41 million shares of African
Barrick Gold Plc to institutional investors, or 13.5
percent of its holdings. ()