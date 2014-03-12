PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Olivia Chow, former councillor and wife of the late New Democrat leader Jack Layton, will jump into the Toronto mayoral race on Thursday. She will be the first serious left-wing candidate to challenge scandal-plagued Mayor Rob Ford. ()

* With two confirmed cases of measles in British Columbia's Fraser Valley and about 100 other suspected cases, provincial health officials are gearing up for another outbreak of the easily transmitted, highly contagious virus. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Ontario is calling for the creation of a new group to monitor how the South Korea trade deal affects the province's auto sector, amid concern that the pact will cause production cuts and job losses at Canadian factories. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee accused the CIA on Tuesday of criminal activity in improperly searching a computer network set up for lawmakers investigating allegations that the agency used torture in terror investigations during the Bush administration. ()

* Ukraine's fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych called his country's new government a "band of ultra-nationalists" as he accused the "neo-fascists" of fomenting a civil war, and criticized the West for supporting it. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Apple Inc has brought its iPhone trade-in program to retail stores in Canada, allowing users to sell older handsets back to the tech giant in exchange for credit toward a new model. ()

* Canada's main exchange TMX Group said on Tuesday that it wanted to focus on building and expanding business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region for the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Montreal Exchange. The company plans to expand its international footprint with an office in Singapore later this year. ()