PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 13

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal transport safety agency is scrapping a requirement for railways to report on smaller spills involving hazardous materials, raising questions about the quality of the accident data Ottawa collects. ()

* The Toronto District School Board has pledged to tighten its oversight of provincially funded programs for students outside the classroom, after an audit revealed lax procedures for overseeing spending. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After building one of Canada's most successful independent whisky distilleries over the past two decades, John Hall has cashed in with the $186-million sale of his Forty Creek Distillery Ltd to Italian beverage giant Gruppo Campari. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A controversial social services provider that operates Canada's only supervised drug injection centre and runs dozens more projects in Vancouver's poverty-stricken Downtown Eastside appears headed for involuntary receivership and a possible court battle with the British Columbia government, because of concerns over its "spending practices" and financial "irregularities." ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Herbalife Ltd said on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had opened an inquiry into its operations. Billionaire investor William Ackman has for months called on regulators to investigate Herbalife's distribution model, which he calls a "pyramid scheme." ()

* AltaGas Ltd could step in to help salvage a proposed natural gas-export terminal planned for Canada's West Coast as the project's Texas-based owners seek to rescue the development from insolvency. ()