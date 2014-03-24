PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 24

BRIEF-Plantronics reports Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Parti Quebecois is trying to bolster a faltering campaign with a new wedge issue on Quebec identity, accusing Ontarians and other Canadians from outside Quebec of trying to steal the provincial election. (link.reuters.com/rad87v)
* Leaders of Canadian companies operating in Russia are fearful that Western sanctions and Ottawa's overtly pro-Ukrainian position over Crimea will lead to a worsening business environment for them in Russia. (link.reuters.com/tad87v)
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen has so far received relatively kind treatment from his company's long-suffering investors. There's growing evidence that investors have been willing to cut the company a little more slack these days, as it continues trying to pull off a difficult transition from a smartphone giant to a software and services provider. (link.reuters.com/vad87v)
NATIONAL POST
* An Ontario judge's decision to hand Iran's $7 million worth of state assets in Canada to victims of terrorism was branded "politically motivated" and of "no legal value" by the Islamic republic on the weekend. (link.reuters.com/bed87v)
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia on Ukraine and Crimea more sharply than any other leader of a major western country. (link.reuters.com/sed87v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Teen movie franchises are proving to be a very lucrative investment for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, which appears to have yet another multi-part epic hit on its hands. The studio, which was founded in Vancouver by mining magnate Frank Giustra, won the North American box office over the weekend with "Divergent," a film about a dystopian future where people are divided into factions based on human virtues. (link.reuters.com/qyd87v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
* Hill International-expects to complete sale of construction claims group to Bridgepoint "in near future"; earlier said closing expected on or about April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pernix Therapeutics provides update on availability of zohydro® er with beadtek™ 20mg strength