PRESS DIGEST- Canada Business News - March 21

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada is looking seriously at levying punitive sanctions
against firms in Russian business sectors over Moscow's seizure
of Crimea, an increase in pressure under consideration as Prime
Minister Stephen Harper heads to Ukraine to show solidarity with
the beleaguered country. (link.reuters.com/vyt77v)
* On Friday, the Canadian Supreme Court will rule on whether
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's latest appointee to that court,
Justice Marc Nadon of Quebec, has the legal qualifications for
the job. (link.reuters.com/nav77v)
Reports in the business section:
* U.S. retailer Nordstrom Inc will delay bringing
its low-cost Rack stores to Canada, as it looks to contain
expenses and avoid a repeat of Target Corp's fumbled
debut. (link.reuters.com/tyt77v)
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Conservative government wants to hear from the
public about how to rewrite the prostitution laws that were
struck down by the Supreme Court late last year. A month-long,
online consultation period on the Justice Canada website began
Monday and runs to March 17. (link.reuters.com/qav77v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Valero Energy Corp, owner of Canada's
second-largest oil refinery, is working to source the Lévis,
Quebec facility's entire crude oil supply from North America by
the end of 2014. The shift would mark a break from the
refinery's near-complete dependence on so-called Atlantic basin
crude from Algeria and other overseas nations for the past
several decades. (link.reuters.com/bev77v)
* Merchant Law Group LLP, a Canadian class-action law firm,
is going after General Motors Co for the automaker's
handling of defective ignition switches in 1.6 million small
cars worldwide, including about 235,000 cars sold in this
country. (link.reuters.com/hev77v)
