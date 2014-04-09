PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 9

April 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is calling
on Ottawa to show greater leadership in getting Canada's natural
resources to world markets, warning the country needs a federal
persuader-in-chief to secure support for major projects or risk
being outmanoeuvred by foreign rivals. (link.reuters.com/dyb48v)
* Philippe Couillard, the newly elected Premier of Quebec
said on Tuesday he will use Quebec Liberal Party's majority to
revive a right-to-die bill, to draft a limited secular charter,
to bring public finances under control and to ramp up
infrastructure spending to boost the provincial economy. (link.reuters.com/kyb48v)
Reports in the business section:
* Auto makers spent $17.6 billion around the world in 2013
to increase vehicle-making capacity, but not a dime of that
money was invested in Canada. It's the third year in the past
four that Canada has been shut out of investment in new plants
or expansions that lead to increased production, according to an
annual study done by the Office of Automotive and Vehicle
Research at the University of Windsor. (link.reuters.com/nyb48v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Quebec election severely rattled the incumbent Parti
Quebecois on Monday, but Liberal premier-elect Philippe
Couillard said the most significant shift in the province's
politics occurred below the surface. "There was a realignment of
the political forces in Quebec," he said. (link.reuters.com/pyb48v)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has added two more people on his
re-election campaign - Ben Johnson, the disgraced sprinter who
is best known for losing his 1988 Olympic gold medal in a doping
scandal, and a cast member from the Trailer Park Boys known as
the Greasy Caveman. (link.reuters.com/ryb48v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Osisko Mining Corp Chief Executive Sean Roosen
thinks Goldcorp Inc has internal problems to deal with.
And he suspects that will prevent it from making another offer
for his company and its giant Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec.
Goldcorp launched a $2.8 billion hostile bid for Montreal-based
Osisko in January. (link.reuters.com/xyb48v)
* Quebec's Liberal premier-elect Philippe Couillard has
buried the issue of sovereignty for the next four years. Now the
markets will turn their attention to whether he can bring the
province's listless economy back to life. The Liberals believe
their financial program should boost Quebec's nominal GDP growth
to reach the Canadian average of 4.5 percent over the next five
years. (link.reuters.com/gac48v)
