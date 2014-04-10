PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A major cybersecurity flaw called "Heartbleed" that
exposes encrypted information to hackers has forced the Canada
Revenue Agency to shut down its filing system and push back the
deadline for online returns. The flaw has got major websites
around the world to release software updates to patch a hole
that leaves users' personal information vulnerable. (r.reuters.com/cek48v)
* Canada's embassy in Beijing has spent about $175,000 in
the past two years to buy crates of high-end filters for its
staff. Embassy officials are also looking at compensation for
workers whose stays in China stand to permanently damage their
health. (r.reuters.com/hek48v)
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd's Chief Executive John Chen said
the company might consider exiting its handset business if it
remained unprofitable. Chen, who took over the struggling
company in November, said BlackBerry was also looking to invest
in regulated industries such as healthcare, and financial and
legal services, all of which require highly secure
communications. (r.reuters.com/mek48v)
NATIONAL POST
* Conservative Party of Canada's efforts to push the Fair
Elections Act has run into controversy. The secrecy surrounding
the act, the failure to consult in advance of its drafting, the
curtailment of debate after, the supreme indifference to
legitimate criticism - all under the chilling oversight of the
Minister for Democratic Reform, Pierre Poilievre, would be
enough to make anyone nervous. (r.reuters.com/sek48v)
* The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation may cut about 600
jobs as it grapples with a financial shortfall of $130 million
to $150 million, according to a lobby group that watches the
national broadcaster closely. (r.reuters.com/zek48v)
FINANCIAL POST
* "Heartbleed", a cybersecurity flaw that got major websites
around the world to release software patches, went undetected
for two years, according to one of the organizations that helped
identify it. The bug leaves behind no trace when it is exploited
and it may take years before the extent of this security breach
is fully known. (r.reuters.com/kuk48v)
* Activist investor George Armoyan has called for the
removal of Sherritt International Corp Chief Executive
David Pathe. Armoyan said some Sherritt insiders, including
former directors, have indicated to him that there is a vacuum
of leadership at the company. (r.reuters.com/quk48v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)