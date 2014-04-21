PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 21

April 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A Toronto-area teenager who alleges repeated homophobic
discrimination at his Catholic high school feels he is "winning"
now that a rights tribunal is looking into his complaints. (r.reuters.com/cyn68v)
* Authorities in British Columbia are anxious to bring a
Netherlands resident to a Canadian courtroom on cyberbullying
charges in a teen suicide case, but legal experts say it's
unclear when or even if they might get the chance. (r.reuters.com/byn68v)
Reports in the business section:
* Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp
, the world's two largest gold producers, are still open
to merger discussions and could rekindle talks ahead of
Barrick's annual shareholder meeting on April 30 after
negotiations hit a snag late last week and the companies decided
to take a break. (r.reuters.com/gyn68v)
NATIONAL POST
* With more than half its ships and submarines being
repaired, modernized or in a reduced state of readiness, the
Royal Canadian Navy is acknowledging that it has hit the low
point in availability of its vessels. (r.reuters.com/kyn68v)
* With Toronto city councillor Adam Vaughan emerging as a
star candidate for the Liberal party in an upcoming by-election,
the local riding association is stressing that the high-profile
announcement was not yet a "coronation" for Vaughan. (r.reuters.com/hyn68v)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian government demanded an answer immediately on
the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline. It has now received a
reply from the United States government that amounts to: Maybe
next year. The project is now paralyzed for an indefinite
period, with the U.S. administration on Friday announcing
another delay in a process already beset by political and legal
challenges. (r.reuters.com/xyn68v)
