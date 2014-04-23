PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 23

April 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A Calgary judge has ordered the suspect in the city's
worst mass killing to undergo a 30-day psychological assessment
to determine if he is fit to stand trial for the stabbings that
cut short five lives at an end-of-school celebration. (r.reuters.com/hac78v)
* Canada's food safety system is being pushed beyond its
limits, warns the union representing federal food inspectors,
which singles out Vancouver-area consumers as potentially the
most at risk. (r.reuters.com/ryb78v)
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's middle class appears to be the richest in a new
study of incomes in several big countries. The in-depth report
which looks at about 20 nations, indicates that Canadians have
bumped Americans out of the top spot they have long held. (r.reuters.com/qaz68v)
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party leader Tim Hudak
says he's hopeful that the Liberal victory in Quebec could mean
a Tory victory in Ontario. Ontario could be going to the polls
this spring if the minority Liberals cannot get at least one of
the opposition parties to support their May 1 budget. The Tories
have been itching for an election and have nominated candidates
in 99 of the province's 107 ridings. (r.reuters.com/mac78v)
* Ottawa no longer considers the North Pacific population of
humpback whales a threatened species, which lifts many legal
protections for the whales' habitat. In an amendment released on
Saturday in the latest Canada Gazette, the Environment
Department says the status of humpback whales off the British
Columbia coast has been upgraded from "threatened" to "species
of special concern." (r.reuters.com/bec78v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Far from giving up on the Keystone XL pipeline to the
United States, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday
Canada would keep the issue alive with the Obama administration
despite a further delay of the U.S. decision on whether to
approve it. (r.reuters.com/hec78v)
* Botox-maker Allergan Inc facing a hostile takeover
play from the formidable duo of acquisition-hungry Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor
Bill Ackman, could still see a Big Pharma white knight step in
but the odds are stacked against it, analysts say. (r.reuters.com/dec78v)
