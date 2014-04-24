PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's Conservative government is launching a national discussion of proposed new pension plans that share the investment risk between employers and employees. (r.reuters.com/byj78v)

* No damage was reported after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the northern coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the epicentre was about 94 kilometres south of Port Hardy and struck at a depth of 11 kilometres. (r.reuters.com/nyj78v)

Reports in the business section:

* McDonald's Canada has suspended further use of the temporary foreign worker program after criticism that several franchises at the fast-food chain were favouring foreign workers over seemingly qualified Canadian applicants. (r.reuters.com/gyj78v)

NATIONAL POST

* As Philippe Couillard and his Liberal cabinet were sworn in Wednesday at the legislature in Quebec City, the prominent place given the Canadian flag and the lieutenant governor - the Queen's representative - made it plain that the Parti Quebecois era was over. (r.reuters.com/syj78v)

* Canada, which has long blocked discussion of Arctic issues at NATO, is under increasing pressure from allies to drop its resistance and come up with a co-ordinated response to Russia's aggressive militarization in the Far North. (r.reuters.com/tyj78v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Almost never has an activist investor expressed such love for a company's management and strategy as Bill Ackman's cross-border crush on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc . (r.reuters.com/mak78v)

* Crescent Point Energy Corp has signed an agreement to buy CanEra Energy Corp, a privately held oil and gas producer in southeast Saskatchewan, in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion, including debt. (r.reuters.com/zak78v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)