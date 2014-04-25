PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Employment Minister Jason Kenney has put an immediate moratorium on allowing restaurants to hire temporary foreign workers after a series of abuse allegations. (r.reuters.com/pes78v)

* The Conservatives and Liberals are tied in the national vote for the first time in months, as Canadians appear unmoved by the controversy whirling around the government's elections bill, a new poll has found. (r.reuters.com/res78v)

Reports in the business section:

* Oil producers in Canada and the United States could see their plans for aggressive expansion of crude-by-rail short-circuited if American regulators follow Ottawa's lead and force the industry to retire or retrofit tank cars built before 2011. (r.reuters.com/zes78v)

NATIONAL POST

* The race for Alberta's next premier and leader of its Progressive Conservative party is on hold while potential runners wait for former federal cabinet minister Jim Prentice to decide. Prentice is rumoured to be considering the possibility, a move that is winning support among Tory MLAs. (r.reuters.com/pus78v)

* Graduates of a planned law school at a Christian university in British Columbia that forbids sexual intimacy outside heterosexual marriage will not be able to practise in Ontario, that province's law society decided Thursday. (r.reuters.com/wus78v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadians can expect to enjoy relatively cheap borrowing costs for some time to come - perhaps years - even after the economy returns to full capacity and the Bank of Canada starts hiking interest rates, bank governor Stephen Poloz said Thursday. (r.reuters.com/cys78v)

* Barrick Gold Corp chairman Peter Munk levelled a pointed criticism of Newmont Mining Corp on Thursday, saying he has struggled to strike a merger with his U.S. rival because the company is extremely bureaucratic and not shareholder-friendly. (r.reuters.com/dys78v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)