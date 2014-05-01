PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Two workers were killed and two others injured as gunfire
broke out at the Western Forest Products mill in Nanaimo in
British Columbia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a lone
gunman, a 47-year-old former employee who was later arrested at
the scene, entered the mill yard carrying a shotgun and started
shooting in the parking lot. (r.reuters.com/mud98v)
** A second video of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking what has
been described as crack cocaine by a self-professed drug dealer
was secretly filmed in his sister's basement early Saturday
morning. Ford declined to respond to questions about the video,
his lawyer said the mayor was going to take a break from
election campaigning. (r.reuters.com/pud98v)
Reports in the business section:
** Peter Munk stepped down as the chairman of Barrick Gold
Corp on Wednesday. He founded the company three
decades ago and turned it into the world's biggest gold
producer. "You can take, maybe, Munk out of Barrick. You can't
take Barrick out of Munk," he said at the company's annual
meeting of shareholders. (r.reuters.com/rud98v)
NATIONAL POST
** Rumors about Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of the
Supreme Court of Canada, are being shared with journalists,
alleging she lobbied against the appointment of Marc Nadon to
the court. It is also being suggested she has told people the
Harper government has caused more damage to the court as an
institution than any government in Canadian history. (r.reuters.com/xud98v)
** Canada is stepping into the increasingly tense showdown
between Kyiv and Moscow over the future of eastern Ukraine by
taking over leadership of an Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe's military observer mission in the central
European country. (r.reuters.com/zud98v)
FINANCIAL POST
** The Canadian federal government is expected to release
details soon about the shape and size of a co-operative
securities regulator that so far has the support of only Ontario
and British Columbia. (r.reuters.com/cyd98v)
** The federal government asks Canadian telecom companies
for private customer information about 1.2 million times each
year, documents released Tuesday by the federal privacy
commissioner's office show. (r.reuters.com/dyd98v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)