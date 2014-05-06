PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 6

May 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The abrupt resignation of Target Corp Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel raises questions about the fate of the U.S. discounter's troubled Canadian operations. Industry observers suggest that the Minneapolis-based company, which suffered a massive data breach five months ago, needs to look at major changes to its Canadian stores and possibly close some of them. (r.reuters.com/dux98v)

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Justice Minister Peter MacKay breached confidentiality rules and tried to intimidate judges when they publicly criticized Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, opposition parties say. MacKay defied calls from the legal community to withdraw the allegation against the Chief Justice made by the Prime Minister's Office last Thursday.(r.reuters.com/jyx98v)

Reports in the business section:

* Construction of the world's first kilometer-high tower is now under way in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, engineers constructing the Kingdom Tower are facing some unique challenges. Wind can sway the structures, sun can cause them to curl and columns in high concrete buildings can shorten or shrink. While there have been technological improvements that enable stronger, taller towers, Richard Witt, chair of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's Canadian chapter suggests that the only real magic ingredient is money. (r.reuters.com/jux98v)

NATIONAL POST

* Scientist Wang Hongwei, who obtained a degree in pharmaceutical technology from the Montreal University and held dual Chinese-Canadian citizenship, has been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for conspiring to steal trade secrets, part of an alleged plot to export to China genetically modified corn seed stolen from farmers' fields in the U.S. Midwest. (r.reuters.com/qux98v)

* Conservative senator Don Meredith of Toronto has repaid the cost of a contentious trip to Washington, D.C., even as fresh, unrelated questions emerge about his resume. It is unclear how much he repaid from the trip to the National Prayer Breakfast, a gathering of 3,000 international politicians and diplomats, which included a hotel bill of almost $1,300. (r.reuters.com/nyx98v)

FINANCIAL POST

* In the latest twist on the mortgage wars being waged by Canadian banks to win customers, Royal Bank of Canada is taking a page from auto dealers by offering "employee pricing" to home buyers. The same interest rate offered to RBC employees is being given to customers seeking new mortgages across Canada. (r.reuters.com/myx98v)

* A recently released report on the Canadian government's protectionist policies highlights the rising differences in wholesale prices between the United States and Canada. Canadians pay more than Americans for goods, especially food, because of Ottawa's policies, the C.D. Howe report suggests. (r.reuters.com/wux98v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)