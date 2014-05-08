PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The chairman of Canada's largest school board directed tens of thousands of dollars intended for a Toronto elementary school to his own charity, according to confidential reviews of spending during his tenure as principal. (r.reuters.com/hen29v)

* The Prime Minister's Office advised Justice Marc Nadon that he could resign from the Federal Court of Appeal and become a member of the Quebec bar to ensure his eligibility for the Supreme Court, according to a media report. The report cited unnamed sources who said Justice Nadon was warned by the PMO about a possible problem with appointing him to fill a vacant Quebec seat at the Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/men29v)

Reports in the business section:

* The bankruptcy of fashion retailer Boutique Jacob Inc may put landlords in the difficult position of being unable to fill the insolvent chain's 92 empty stores. U.S. retailers are more reluctant to set up shop in Canada than they were in the past five years as they start to enjoy a resurgence in business on their home turf. (r.reuters.com/ten29v)

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper reportedly suggested to Federal Court judge Justice Marc Nadon to go back to Quebec to practise law for a while. In March, the Supreme Court blocked Nadon from joining their ranks because he was not a practicing Quebec lawyer. (r.reuters.com/xen29v)

* A Somali described as a "person-of-interest" to the Federal Bureau of Investigation is being held in Manitoba after he and another man walked across the border from Minnesota and were captured by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers. The Canada Border Services Agency is conducting its own investigation into whether he should be deported under a section of the immigration law that applies to those engaged in terrorism, espionage and subversion. (r.reuters.com/bun29v)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian government has decided to intervene in a court case to argue that new rules for the country's wireless providers should be retroactive. Industry Minister James Moore has requested that the attorney general act as an intervener in the case at the Federal Court of Appeal. Canada's biggest wireless operators have sought legal recourse against a new wireless code introduced in June 2013 by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. (r.reuters.com/gun29v)

* Google Canada's managing director, Chris O'Neill, is returning to the search giant's Mountain View headquarters to take over business operations for the company's Google Glass project. Prior to joining Google Canada in 2010, O'Neill led Google's retail industry vertical in the United States. (r.reuters.com/mun29v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)