PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 14

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's House of Commons passed the divisive Fair
Elections Act by a vote of 146 to 123, despite ongoing calls for
changes. The new law will boost ID requirements on voting day
and place limits on what Elections Canada can do publicly. (r.reuters.com/myq39v)
* A conflict-of-interest probe involving Rob Ford should
continue even if the mayor is not at City Hall, say two veteran
members of city council. Integrity commissioner Janet Leiper
suspended her investigation of the mayor this month after Ford
took a leave to seek help for alcohol abuse. (r.reuters.com/nyq39v)
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd launched a low-cost touchscreen
device in Jakarta, the Z3, as the embattled smartphone-maker
looks to revive sales in emerging markets like Indonesia. The
handset is the first in a line of devices being made with FIH
Mobile Ltd, a unit of the giant Taiwanese Foxconn
Technology Group. (r.reuters.com/qyq39v)
NATIONAL POST
* In what appears to be the deepest discount in Canadian
history on a floating rate loan, Investors Group is rocking the
mortgage world with a deal that takes the effective mortgage
rate down to 1.99 percent. The company is now offering 101 basis
points or 1.01 percentage points off its prime rate of 3 percent
for a variable rate mortgage. (r.reuters.com/syq39v)
* In the latest weirdly expensive anomaly to hit the
Vancouver housing market, a $3-million house in Vancouver that
sold in just 24 hours will be torn down by its new owners. The
four-bedroom house at 3981 West 35th Avenue will demolished
because its new owners consider it too small. (r.reuters.com/tyq39v)
FINANCIAL POST
* A ruling by Europe's top court ordering Google Inc
to remove some personal data on request is a landmark
decision which solidifies an individual's right to be forgotten
online. The Court of Justice of the European Union's surprise
decision does not set a formal legal precedent for Canada, but
it will be "persuasive", said Geoff White, counsel for the
Public Interest Advocacy Centre. (r.reuters.com/vyq39v)
* The British-Columbia government is optimistic that at
least one liquefied natural gas project will secure a final
investment decision by the end of the year. However, a Petronas
Bhd executive says his company is seeking regulatory
certainty from the province before it proceeds with its
multi-billion dollar project. (r.reuters.com/xyq39v)
