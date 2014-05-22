PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario's New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath is expected to promise a family caregiver tax credit when she unveils her platform Thursday morning. The credit, which would provide C$1,275 annually to people caring for an ill or aging family member at home, is part of Horwath's attempt to position the NDP as the party of the "middle class," in a bid to broaden its base of support. (r.reuters.com/wam59v)

* In his first address to the National Assembly as Quebec's premier, Philippe Couillard warned tough times are ahead as Quebec seeks to put its financial house in order. In the end, the sacrifice will pay off though with more jobs and lower taxes, he promised. (r.reuters.com/bem59v)

Reports in the business section:

* The single biggest customer for the new Bombardier Inc C Series airplane, Republic Airways Holdings Inc, is raising doubts about whether it still wants the aircraft, another potential blow to Bombardier's attempt to carve out a profitable niche in the biggest segment of the large commercial airplane market. (r.reuters.com/fem59v)

NATIONAL POST

* After weeks of speculations, former Federal Minister Jim Prentice announced his intention to replace Alison Redford as the Leader of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta, and Premier of Alberta. (r.reuters.com/hem59v)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper feared he might have to step aside in 2008 if a police investigation occurred into allegations his Conservative team had tried to bribe Independent Member of Parliament Chuck Cadman, a new book says. (r.reuters.com/kem59v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Chief Executive of Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd said the state-run energy giant will not proceed with a planned liquefied natural gas export terminal proposed for Canada's West Coast at all costs, even as the company eyes a potential final investment decision on the plant by year-end. (r.reuters.com/mem59v)

* As the list grows of investment dealers rejecting compensation awards recommended for their clients by Canada's independent banking ombudsman, an investor advisory panel is calling on the Ontario Securities Commission to step in and make the compensation binding. (r.reuters.com/nem59v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)