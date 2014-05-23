PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The United States has implemented limits on emissions from
the oil and gas sector that are "significant" and "comparable"
to those the Canadian government is considering, says a newly
released Environment Canada memo, one that contradicts Prime
Minister Stephen Harper's assertion that Canada is waiting for
the U.S. regulations before it acts. (r.reuters.com/pes59v)
* The Conservative Party of Canada has postponed a bitter
nomination battle in a Toronto-area riding, saying it needs time
to sort out complaints of fraud and robocalls in the riding. (r.reuters.com/qes59v)
Reports in the business section:
* Russia is weighing whether it should end its $3.4 billion
deal with Bombardier Inc to buy Q400 turboprop planes
to be built in a new assembly plant in Russia, the country's
industry minister said. (r.reuters.com/tes59v)
NATIONAL POST
* Europe's seal ban is arbitrary, unfair and "inconsistent,"
the World Trade Organization ruled Thursday, but the continent
will still be allowed to keep out Canadian seal products in
order to "protect public morals." The ruling by the WTO
Appellate Body was cheered by animal activists, but roundly
condemned in Canada's seal hunting regions. (r.reuters.com/xes59v)
* A man accused of killing five young people in Calgary's
worst mass murder has been found fit to stand trial. Matthew de
Grood is charged with first-degree murder after four men and a
woman were stabbed to death at a house party that was being held
last month to mark the end of the university school year. (r.reuters.com/zes59v)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Keystone XL pipeline debacle with the United States
has drawn plenty of second guessing of late that it's all
Canada's fault - government's pushing too hard on behalf of the
oil industry for approval in the United States and doing too
little to ingratiate themselves to President Barack Obama by
getting tough on greenhouse emissions from the sector. The man
on the front lines of campaign, Canadian ambassador to the
United States Gary Doer, couldn't disagree more. (r.reuters.com/gus59v)
* Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 430,500 vehicles
for three separate safety problems, including 82,381 Sienna
minivans in Canada that face potential problems caused by salt
used by road crews to melt snow or ice in some areas. (r.reuters.com/pus59v)
