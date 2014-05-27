PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is under mounting pressure to make the Supreme Court appointment process more transparent and less ideological, after revelations that four of the government's six candidates were from a court that was ultimately ruled ineligible. (r.reuters.com/weg69v)

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is on the sidelines, but the city's controversial leader remains a strong presence among the candidates who want to replace him, with contenders jockeying for position as the best choice to continue his agenda or move away from it. (r.reuters.com/dug69v)

Reports in the business section:

* Rogers Communications Inc's Chief Executive Guy Laurence believes a new cellular carrier would not have the ability to invest in Canada's capital-intensive wireless market and succeed. (r.reuters.com/fug69v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Muslim Brotherhood has established a "significant presence" in Canada, says a study released Tuesday that asks whether the government should follow the lead of the United Kingdom and launch an investigation into the group. (r.reuters.com/kug69v)

* Fawzi Ayoub was a hijacker, international terrorist operative and senior member of Hezbollah. He was also a naturalized Canadian citizen, but on Monday Lebanese media reported he was dead, killed in an ambush by Syrian rebels. (r.reuters.com/mug69v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's construction industry faces a major shakeup in the wake of the proposed merger of cement makers Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA as the country's competition watchdog eyes forced asset sales that could attract significant interest from bidders. (r.reuters.com/qug69v)

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc has confirmed it laid off hundreds of employees across Canada earlier this month in a move to rework its management structure. The retailer said it eliminated 750 jobs, which it says represented less than one per cent of staff, after testing a new management structure in select stores. (r.reuters.com/sug69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)