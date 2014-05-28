PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 28

May 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A candidate in the Alberta Progressive Conservative
leadership race is promising to change land-use rules that have
angered some rural voters. Jim Prentice told the Medicine Hat
News that he would rewrite the Land Stewardship Act if he
becomes premier and would be more careful about private property
rights. (r.reuters.com/dep69v)
* Skin cancer, one of the most preventable forms of the
disease, is also one of the fastest-rising in Canada, according
to a new report from the Canadian Cancer Society that notes the
death rate for all cancers combined continues to fall for most
age groups. (r.reuters.com/cep69v)
Reports in the business section:
* Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest
mortgage lender, is offering real estate agents C$1,000 for
referring five first-time home buyers, as competition among
banks for first-time buyers has heated up. (r.reuters.com/fep69v)
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto Liberal Member of Parliament John McKay was
secretly recorded criticizing party leader Justin Trudeau over
his edict that prospective MPs must follow the party's
pro-choice position on abortion. (r.reuters.com/qep69v)
* Councillor Doug Ford indicated on Tuesday that his
brother, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, intends to stay in the mayoral
race when he returns from addiction treatment. (r.reuters.com/zep69v)
FINANCIAL POST
* It is becoming increasingly difficult for families to own
a home in Canada and affordability is expected to get worse
going forward, according to the Royal Bank of Canada. (r.reuters.com/kup69v)
* Canada's biggest financial institutions have agreed to
voluntarily reduce service costs for those that need to save the
most following discussions with a federal government eager to
push its "consumers-first agenda". (r.reuters.com/pup69v)
