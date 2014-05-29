PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 29

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
May 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A promising Canadian stroke drug has received a rare waiver of consent that allows Toronto paramedics to use the drug on patients without their permission. (r.reuters.com/qaw69v)
* Canadians are "stupid" and post far too much information online, a former head of the national electronic spying agency says, leaving the country with "long ways to go" in protecting personal information in an Internet era. (r.reuters.com/waw69v)
Reports in the business section:
* Bank of Nova Scotia has settled on a plan to unload the majority of its stake in asset manager CI Financial , opting to sell shares directly to public investors by way of a bought deal. The bank is selling 72 million shares at C$31.60 each, amounting to a total deal size of about C$2.3 billion, making it one of the largest public offerings in Canada. (r.reuters.com/rew69v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian government is in the process of hammering out a comprehensive new agreement on internal trade with the provinces, aimed at lowering barriers estimated to cost the country C$50 billion a year. (r.reuters.com/tew69v)
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is not ruling out teaming up with the New Democratic Party to form a government if the Progressive Conservatives win the most seats in the provincial election, but fall short of a majority. (r.reuters.com/cuw69v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Shares in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Canada's largest initial public offering in more than a decade, start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. It will be a C$1.46 billion debut closely watched by the company, a spinoff from Encana Corp, investors who bought the 52 million shares being offered, and by lead underwriters. (r.reuters.com/nuw69v)
* Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest rail carrier, said on Wednesday that it was exceeding grain-shipment levels mandated earlier this year by the Canadian government despite a record crop that has squeezed available transportation and infrastructure. (r.reuters.com/quw69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
