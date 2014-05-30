PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told The Globe and
Mail in an interview that family planning is an essential part
of Canada's efforts to improve maternal and child health, but
abortion remains too divisive to be included in that package. (r.reuters.com/pef79v)
* Alberta's Education Minister Jeff Johnson is looking to
address "shortcomings" in the teacher disciplinary process after
he overturned suspensions by the union and instead banned four
teachers - including two in cases involving sexual misconduct -
from ever working in the classroom again. (r.reuters.com/sef79v)
Reports in the business section:
* The Joslyn oil sands mine has been shelved indefinitely, a
result of rising industry costs that made the C$11 billion
project financially untenable. French energy powerhouse Total SA
, along with its partners in the Joslyn north oil sands
project, unanimously decided to put the project on hold because
of rising cost pressures across the entire energy industry, said
Andre Goffart, the head of Total's Canadian division. (r.reuters.com/zef79v)
NATIONAL POST
* The C$3.5 billion in new funding for child and maternal
health promised by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Thursday will pay for several life-saving measures, including
vaccines, training midwives, vitamin A supplements - and birth
certificates. (r.reuters.com/duf79v)
* The Speaker of the House of Commons Andrew Scheer says
neither he nor his office was consulted about whether the New
Democratic Party could use taxpayer funds to pay staff to work
in "satellite" offices outside Ottawa. (r.reuters.com/juf79v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Decision day is approaching for one of the most important
moves of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's political
career - whether to approve the Northern Gateway pipeline - and
there is no easy way forward. (r.reuters.com/quf79v)
* Despite years of public outrage over lavish executive
compensation and regulatory measures to curb it, the pace of CEO
pay continues to skyrocket to record highs, especially in the
United States. In Canada, CEO pay is an equally a divisive issue
although on paper the numbers seem less eye-popping. (r.reuters.com/suf79v)
