PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 30

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told The Globe and Mail in an interview that family planning is an essential part of Canada's efforts to improve maternal and child health, but abortion remains too divisive to be included in that package. (r.reuters.com/pef79v)

* Alberta's Education Minister Jeff Johnson is looking to address "shortcomings" in the teacher disciplinary process after he overturned suspensions by the union and instead banned four teachers - including two in cases involving sexual misconduct - from ever working in the classroom again. (r.reuters.com/sef79v)

* The Joslyn oil sands mine has been shelved indefinitely, a result of rising industry costs that made the C$11 billion project financially untenable. French energy powerhouse Total SA , along with its partners in the Joslyn north oil sands project, unanimously decided to put the project on hold because of rising cost pressures across the entire energy industry, said Andre Goffart, the head of Total's Canadian division. (r.reuters.com/zef79v)

NATIONAL POST

* The C$3.5 billion in new funding for child and maternal health promised by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper Thursday will pay for several life-saving measures, including vaccines, training midwives, vitamin A supplements - and birth certificates. (r.reuters.com/duf79v)

* The Speaker of the House of Commons Andrew Scheer says neither he nor his office was consulted about whether the New Democratic Party could use taxpayer funds to pay staff to work in "satellite" offices outside Ottawa. (r.reuters.com/juf79v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Decision day is approaching for one of the most important moves of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's political career - whether to approve the Northern Gateway pipeline - and there is no easy way forward. (r.reuters.com/quf79v)

* Despite years of public outrage over lavish executive compensation and regulatory measures to curb it, the pace of CEO pay continues to skyrocket to record highs, especially in the United States. In Canada, CEO pay is an equally a divisive issue although on paper the numbers seem less eye-popping. (r.reuters.com/suf79v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)