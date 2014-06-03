PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The union representing Ontario's provincial police has
released two ads targeting Progressive Conservative Leader Tim
Hudak, a first in its 60-year history. The 15-second TV ads
feature a voice-over saying Hudak will tear up the union's
contracts, which would lead to "labor strife and extensive
litigation." (r.reuters.com/wyt79v)
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will leave for
Europe this week to discuss the fate of Ukraine. However, he
will be dogged by questions over why Ottawa has failed to
finalize a multibillion-dollar free-trade agreement Canada and
the European Union announced more than seven months ago. (r.reuters.com/bav79v)
Reports in the business section:
* Sotheby's International Realty Canada is planning to
double its presence in Calgary, a testament to the growing
number of luxury properties that are selling in the city.
Sotheby's opened its first office in Calgary less than two years
ago, with about 20 real estate agents. It now wants to grow its
team to close to 60 people. (r.reuters.com/cav79v)
NATIONAL POST
* Cities across Canada have launched an effort to preserve
door-to-door mail delivery, even as the first cuts loom this
fall. Canada Post announced last December that it would phase
out door-to-door delivery, bringing in annual savings of $500
million. Since then, over 70 municipalities have joined together
in opposing the measure. (r.reuters.com/vav79v)
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper ignored the federal
government selection committee's nominee Lisa Campbell and chose
Daniel Therrien as the next privacy commissioner. National
Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has sent a letter to the
government warning that Therrien will face conflicts since he
helped establish controversial information-sharing arrangements
with the United States that the previous privacy commissioner
criticized. (r.reuters.com/bev79v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada and Mexico are working together to boost oil and
gas production. A high-level delegation from Mexico was in
Calgary on Monday to invite Canadian companies to take advantage
of its sweeping energy reforms. (r.reuters.com/gev79v)
* Sentry Investments Inc has launched a proxy fight to
overhaul Timmins Gold Corp's board, a relatively unique
situation that experts believe could become more common in the
future. Sentry said it is calling for change after
Vancouver-based Timmins ignored shareholder requests to allow
potential acquirers to conduct due diligence. (r.reuters.com/pev79v)
