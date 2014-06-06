PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Police in New Brunswick confirmed early on Friday that
shooting suspect Justin Bourque had been arrested. Bourque, 24,
wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of three Royal
Canada Mounted Police officers, was taken into custody shortly
after midnight. (r.reuters.com/hyr89v)
* In a historic vote in the National Assembly, Quebec has
become the first province in Canada to legalize doctor-assisted
death as part of comprehensive end-of-life legislation. (r.reuters.com/xur89v)
Reports in the business section:
* Environmentalists have launched a campaign against
Oakville, Ontario-based Tim Hortons Inc, which says the
company's deep-fried treats are also bad for orangutans, tigers
and the rain forests. Environmentalists want the company to stop
making its doughnuts with cooking oil bought from suppliers in
Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea that destroy the
habitats of endangered animals, to plant palm trees. (r.reuters.com/kyr89v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Ontario Provincial Police's anti-rackets investigation
into an alleged cover-up in Dalton McGuinty's office intensified
on Thursday, with detectives serving a court order at Queen's
Park for key records, and confirming they have interviewed the
former premier about the gas plants scandal. (r.reuters.com/nyr89v)
* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak suggested on
Thursday that the Liberals may have made a deal with the Ontario
Provincial Police Association in exchange for support during the
election. Union president Jim Christie has said that
advertisements his association took out against the Progressive
Conservative party were not an endorsement of the Liberals or of
the New Democratic Party - they just don't want Hudak as
premier. (r.reuters.com/syr89v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Lévis, Quebec-based Exceldor is taking over Streetsville,
Ontario's P&H Foods, as parent company Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd
concentrates on its core businesses including grain
merchandising and milling. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed. (r.reuters.com/wyr89v)
* Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil sands
company, is recycling tailings water from surface mining at its
oil sands plant to feed its nearby in-situ operations in
northern Alberta. The question is whether the rest of the
industry will follow suit. (r.reuters.com/zyr89v)
