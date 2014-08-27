PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 27

Aug 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Barrick Gold Corp is eliminating its entire
corporate development team and more cuts are in the works as the
world's top gold miner looks to trim costs, three sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1zDcYml)
** Canada's public health agency is preparing to bring home
a trio of scientists who were helping to combat Ebola in Sierra
Leone after three people in their hotel complex tested positive
for the viral hemorrhagic fever. A Health Canada spokesman
confirmed late Tuesday night that the Public Health Agency of
Canada is finalizing plans to pull its mobile laboratory team
out of the West African country. (bit.ly/1tCil5r)
NATIONAL POST
** Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has
signed a deal to buy a portfolio of 15 properties including
shopping centres, office buildings and an industrial park in
Quebec and Ontario from Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc for C$1.53 billion
($1.40 billion). (bit.ly/1qgvNtt)
** Hewlett-Packard Co is recalling more than 6
million personal-computer power cords in the United States and
Canada, citing reports of overheating and melting units. The
cords, distributed with Hewlett-Packard and Compaq notebooks and
related products, were sold from September 2010 to June 2012,
the company and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in
a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1p84Gg4)
** The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ordered Human
Resources and Skills Development Canada to reimburse former
employee Leslie Hicks nearly C$17,000 ($15,606) in expenses
after ruling last year the department had engaged in "reckless
discrimination" against him. (bit.ly/1tCcRHF)
** Drivers in Ontario could soon face much stiffer penalties
for texting behind the wheel, as the governing Liberals are set
to reintroduce a bill that would boost the maximum fine to
C$1,000 ($918). (bit.ly/1zD3RSL)
(1 US dollar = 1.90 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)