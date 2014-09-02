PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Mexico's state-owned development bank is forging
alliances with Canadian financial institutions to boost the
stunted levels of commercial lending in the country, especially
in the newly reformed energy sector where increased investment
is sorely required. (bit.ly/1q5WOB9)
** Canadian forces veteran David MacLeod, who served for 27
years in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Kosovo, wants to take on
veteran Conservative MP and former defence minister Peter MacKay
in his Central Nova riding, setting up a tense dynamic for the
2015 general election. (bit.ly/1luRarZ)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is heading to a
crucial summit of NATO leaders where the Western military
alliance will give itself the power to respond to threats more
quickly in the face of Russia's continued effort to destabilize
and break up Ukraine. (bit.ly/1lFCJS4)
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) fraud
allegations against Sino-Forest Corp and five of its
former executives are as spectacular as they come in market
prosecutions: fraudulent overstatement of assets, falsified
evidence of ownership, secret control over both suppliers and
customers. Starting Tuesday, those allegations will finally be
tested in a much-anticipated OSC tribunal hearing. (bit.ly/1pkIrU8)
** The risk that comes with international expansion weighed
heavy on the latest results from Canada's biggest banks, but
investors better get used to it. Canada's biggest banks continue
to derive most of their earnings domestically, but a growing
percentage of their profits comes from operations south of the
border and other international markets. (bit.ly/1tq42Co)
** After suffering engine failure over northern England,
Canada's own Avro Lancaster - one of only two airworthy
specimens of the iconic Second World War bomber - remains
effectively stranded in the UK as its crews scramble to overhaul
the stricken 70-year-old warplane. (bit.ly/1vHmCXz)
** Thousands of people marched Monday in Toronto's annual
Labour Day Parade to show their support for local unions, with
more than 30 labour organizations taking part in the
festivities. Joining them was federal Opposition Leader Tom
Mulcair, who took shots at Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for what he called
their shortfalls on the labour file. (bit.ly/1pCTz4M)
