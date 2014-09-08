PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Lawyers for 182 former General Motors Co car
dealers across Canada will face off with General Motors of
Canada Ltd in a Toronto courtroom this week, as a trial begins
in a C$750 million ($687 million) class action alleging the car
maker unfairly pressured the dealers to give up their businesses
as it sought a government bailout during the financial crisis.
(bit.ly/1lQyG5N)
** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office asked city staff to look
into using one of their most coercive powers - the expropriation
of privately owned land - to help a client of the mayor's family
business add more parking spaces. Mayor Ford's relationship with
Apollo Health and Beauty Care, a soap manufacturer that
contracts the Ford family's printing company to make labels for
its products, is the focus of an ongoing investigation by
Toronto's integrity commissioner. (bit.ly/1uFSx6T)
** Canada is experiencing a serious shortage of an essential
drug for the treatment of bladder cancer. The shortfall, which
is due to manufacturing problems at plants operated by two
different pharmaceutical companies, could have major
consequences for patients. (bit.ly/1xx3dKF)
NATIONAL POST
** With use of drones for commercial uses illegal in the
United States, startups are popping up in Canada that offer
services from monitoring crops to selling real estate. (bit.ly/1CIgKzf)
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is now downplaying his
desire to have Quebec sign the Canadian Constitution. A day
after suggesting he'd like the province to do so by 2017 for the
150th anniversary of Confederation, Couillard told reporters on
Sunday that his top priority is the economy. (bit.ly/1lMDoRx)
** As potential jurors enter a Montreal courtroom on Monday
for jury selection in the first-degree murder trial of Luka
Magnotta, few will encounter a complete stranger in the
defendant. Accused in the brutal murder of Chinese university
student Lin Jun, Magnotta, 32, who changed his name from Eric
Clinton Kirk Newman, is already infamous. (bit.ly/1qGSVS0)
(1 US dollar = 1.09 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava)