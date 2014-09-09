PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 9

Sept 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Encana Corp has sold the rest of its
stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, adding a hefty equity
offering to an already hot deal market. Encana will raise C$2.6
billion ($2.37 billion) when the deal closes around Sept. 26,
the natural gas company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1tGPxdo)
** The Canadian government will defend ordering special
forces soldiers to Iraq on both moral and pragmatic grounds,
arguing that Canadians are obliged to help stop a savage
militant group whose self-proclaimed caliphate risks becoming a
training ground for terrorists who could attack Canada and other
Western countries. (bit.ly/1wardBR)
** A special prosecutor tasked with investigating a
controversial campaign to woo ethnic voters to the British
Columbia Liberal Party has approved Elections Act charges -
though the allegations relate to a 2012 by-election and the full
investigation of the ethnic outreach program won't be complete
until next year. (bit.ly/1on52Aa)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is
looking at a new formula to push some of its losses on to
financial institutions, essentially forcing them to pay a
deductible on mortgages insured with the Crown corporation
before claims are paid, according to sources. (bit.ly/1s67MqN)
** A family of white South Africans - who sought refugee
protection in Canada, claiming fear of rape and violence against
whites by the black majority in their homeland - have won the
Canadian Federal Court's support to continue their asylum claim.
(bit.ly/1pKBKLp)
(1 US dollar = 1.0987 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)